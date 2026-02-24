A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland at AIIMS Gorakhpur was racially abused and harassed by three men near the campus, police confirmed on Sunday (22nd February). A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested all three accused.

The police said that the incident happened around 8:00 on Sunday when the 27-year-old victim, who is a postgraduate student specialising in gynaecology, was walking from a mall to the campus. Three bike-borne men started stalking her. They chased her for 1.5 kilometres and hurled racial slurs and verbal abuses at her.

The victim filed a complaint at the AIIMS police station the same day, based on which a case was filed under sections 74, 296(a), 351(3), and 352 of the BNS. SP City Abhinav Tyagi said, “On the night of 22nd February, the AIIMS police station in Gorakhpur district received information that a female doctor working at AIIMS was harassed by some young men on motorcycles. A case was registered under the relevant sections in this matter. Two accused in this incident have been taken into custody, and the motorcycle used in the incident has also been seized. Further legal action has been initiated.”

“The three accused have been arrested,” SP Tyagi said, adding that the accused were identified as Suraj Gupta, Aditya Rajpoot, and Amit Vishvkarma with the help of CCTV footage. They are between the ages of 21 and 24. Police have also seized motorcyle they were riding.

Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh said that four teams of police were formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Meghalaya CM condemns the incident, calls for action

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the sexual harassment of a third-year resident doctor from Nagaland at AIIMS Gorakhpur, urging the state government to take strict action against the offenders. “Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalised, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears,” Sangma wrote on X on Tuesday (24th February).

“The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, from Nagaland is deeply shameful. Outraging a woman’s modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters, too. Urge the authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators,” the CM added.