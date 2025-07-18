Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals killed in encounter in Narayanpur as crackdown on left wing terrorism continues

Government of India has launched a major offensive against Naxal terrorism as it aims to end the menace of left wing terrorism by March 2026. As part of the same effort, 6 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.

Bastar IG P. Sundarraj shared that six bodies of Naxalites have been recovered following exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur District.

A huge cache of weapons has also been recovered from the area including AK-47 rifles and SLR rifles. Further search operation is underway as security forces check for the presence of other Naxals in the area.