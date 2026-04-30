70-year-old Hamiduddin was caught engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a cow in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Afterwards, cow protectors (gau rakshaks) initiated legal action against him at the local police station. As a result, the authorities apprehended the accused.

एक पैर कवर में मौत के कगार पर खड़े 70 वर्षीय मियां हमीउद्दीन को छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में एक गाय के साथ छेड़छाड़ करते हुए कैमरे में कैद किया गया;



कड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बाद उसके खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है.!!😤 pic.twitter.com/hrWKDFhMTg — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖 (@Sand24919800) April 29, 2026

Hamiduddin is from Maharajganj of Uttar Pradesh. His offensive video soon gained attention on social media after which a complaint was registered by a cow protector at the Amanaka police station. The submission asserted that the perpetrator had been involved in similar indecent acts with cows for the previous seven days.

The police booked him under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was nabbed after an investigation. The police emphasised that such occurrences offend the religious sentiments of people and firmly declared that strict measures would be enforced in these matters.