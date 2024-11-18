Chhattisgarh: Mukhtar Ansari kills 2 Hindu children and their mother, skeletons found nearly 2 months later

In a brutal incident, 3 skeletons were discovered in the Dahejwar village in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh on Friday, 15 November. Upon investigation, the skeletons were confirmed to be that of a woman and her 2 children, including a 17-year-old girl of Kusumi. Now, the police have arrested a man named Mukhtar Ansari for committing the brutal triple-murder.

As per reports, a man named Mukhtar Ansari from Bargarh, Jharkhand was found to be behind the murders. Mukhtar’s younger brother allegedly had an ‘affair’ with the 17-year-old girl and Mukhtar blamed the girl and her family for the brother not sending money to his family.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Muskan Thakur, her 6-year-old brother Mintu Thakur and their mother Kaushalya Thakur (35). Mukhtar’s brother Arif, who works as a contractor in the Kusumi area, where the victims lived, reportedly had trapped the minor Hindu girl into a ‘love affair.’ Mukhtar Ansari suspected that due to this ‘affair’ Arif was not sending enough money back home, so he hatched a plot to kill Muskan and her family.

On 27 September, Mukhtar Ansari had arrived at Kusumi and had convinced his brother’s alleged ‘girlfriend’, her mother and her little brother to travel with him on some pretext. While the family was asleep in an abandoned house at Dahejwar village, he assaulted them with an axe and threw their bodies near a stream. The decomposed bodies were found nearly 2 months later in the Dahejwar village on Friday. After identifying the bodies, the police used mobile call, location details, and other clues to finally nab Mukhtar Ansari.