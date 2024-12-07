Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill an Anganwadi worker in front of her son on suspicion of being a police informer

In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Naxalites stormed into a house and brutally killed Anganwadi assistant Lakshmi Padam with a sharp weapon in front of her son. The Naxalites accused her of being a police informer. After the murder, they left a pamphlet near the body, in which the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Naxalite organization claimed responsibility for the killing.

Lakshmi Padam was a resident of Timmapur village. Late on Friday night (September 6, 2024), a group of Naxalites in plain clothes entered her home. They immediately started beating the woman, and her son, who was also present, was assaulted as well. The Naxalites then killed Lakshmi with a sharp weapon right in front of her son. Notably, this was the third murder carried out by the Naxalites in the past three days.