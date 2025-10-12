Two separate incidents of dog attacks took place in Kurumkela in Bagicha block and Diwanpur village under Pathalgaon police limits in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh. In both cases, young children were injured due to dog bites, leading to anger and fear in the community.

Children attacked, one in critical condition

According to media reports, a child in Kurumkela was playing outside his house when a stray dog suddenly attacked him. In another case, a boy was bitten while out for a morning walk. Both children sustained multiple bite injuries on their arms, legs and head. They were admitted to Bagicha Community Health Centre. One of the children was in critical condition and was referred to Ambikapur Medical College for advanced care.

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Public outrage at health centre

Following the incident, locals expressed outrage over the lack of adequate medical facilities at the community health centre. They alleged that there was only one doctor and a compounder available. BMO Dr Sunil Kumar Lakra assured that both children were receiving proper treatment and urged residents to remain cautious, given reports of a rabid dog in the area.

Pet dog terror in Diwanpur

In another incident, a young girl was attacked by a pet dog during her morning walk. Villagers said that the dog had bitten several people earlier, but the owner ignored repeated warnings. Police have filed a case against the owner, identified as Chanda Nat, under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after residents lodged a complaint.

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Health department’s advisory

The Health Department has appealed to residents to seek immediate medical attention and get the anti-rabies vaccine without delay, warning that negligence after a dog bite can prove fatal.

