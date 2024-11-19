‘Climate activist’ Licypriya says Brazilian thieves snatched her mom’s gold chain en route to G20 summit, demands security from President Lula da Silva

Licypriya Kangujam, the ‘child activist’ whose father has been accused of fraud and deception in the name of climate activism, has stated that while en route to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, her mom’s gold chain was snatched. She has shared a video of herself, and her mother crying inside a car, adding that 2 thieves on a bicycle snatched her mother’s gold chain.

My mom gold chain just snatched away by 2 boy while walking at Rio de Janeiro. And No one help us to stop them even the police when the theif run away in front of them in a bicycle. Government of Brazil invited us to attend the #G20Brazil… pic.twitter.com/WJ6LdiRtxZ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 17, 2024

Licypriya added that though the local police were present at the site, no one came to help. She added that her ‘protocol team’ had earlier told the communication team of Brazilian President Lula to arrange for security for herself and her family, but they were told that since the G20 summit is a high-security event, no personal security will be required.

Licypriya has expressed disappointment at the lack of security for her at the G20 summit and has lamented that incidents like this would tarnish the image of Brazil.

This is not the first time Licypriya has faced robbery. Back in 2022, her mobile phone was snatched in Noida while she was live streaming against cracker bursting in Diwali.

Licypriya’s social media handle was inactive when her father KK Singh was in jail between 2021 and 2022. KK Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Manipur police in May 2021. He was accused of cheating multiple people, with amounts as high as Rs 19 lakh. In 2015, he was arrested in Manipur with charges of criminal case number 176 of 2015 under Section 420 (Fraud), 324 (Assault), and 406 (Criminal breach of trust).

KK Singh has also been accused of duping over 100 children from multiple countries in the name of climate activism. His claims of a UN invite for an event in Geneva was also found to be fake.