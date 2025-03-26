CM Yogi Adityanath defends bulldozer action, says ‘we talk in a language the criminals understand’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while responding to the backlash over “bulldozer action” by his government, said that sometimes people need to be explained things in a “language” they understand.

The Chief Minister further said that those who take the law into their own hands will face consequences within the legal framework.

“Those who believe in justice, justice is done for them. Those who take justice and law into their own hands, they are taught a lesson in the framework of law. It should be explained in the language in which they understand it. If someone comes in front of us as a violent person to attack us, should we stand in front of him? No, if he comes as a violent person, then we will have to respond to his violence there,” the Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeared as a guest in the popular podcast of ANI chief Smita Prakash.