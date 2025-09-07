Communal tension erupts in Chhattisgarh village after Muslim youths attach Islamic flag on Hanuman flag at Ganesh Puja pandal to make a Reel

Tensions flared in Virendernagar village, located in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, after a group of Muslim youths placed an Islamic flag atop a Hanuman flag, sparking communal unrest. They made a Reel showing the Islamic tied atop the Hanuman flag hoisted by Hindus near a Ganesh pandal.

People of the Hindu community had hoisted the Hanuman flag on top of a public water tank near the Ganesh Puja pandal in the area. However, some Muslim youths decided to make a video by attaching their own flag atop the Hindu flag. The Islamic flag carried the words ‘Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak,’ wishing people for the celebration of the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. This year Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was on 4th and 5th September, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The incident, which took place on September 4, escalated when the video was uploaded to Instagram and quickly went viral. When the people of the village saw the video, tension spread in the village. It led to outrage and heightened friction between Hindus and Muslims.

However, after getting information about the matter, police swiftly intervened by removing the contentious flag, deploying additional forces to maintain order in the village, and convening peace committee meetings with representatives from both sides to de-escalate the situation.

Authorities also detained several suspected youths for questioning, with Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker emphasizing that strict measures would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.