Amid the fresh incidents of violence and protests in Manipur, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support to the BJP-led government on Sunday. In a letter address to BJP president JP Nadda, NPP President Condard Sangma expressed deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state. NPP has 7 MLAs in the Manipur assembly.

Sangma wrote in the letter, “In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the State are going through immense suffering. We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy.”

Citing these reasons, NPP decided to distance itself from the state govt. Conrad Sangma said in the letter, “Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People’s Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect.”

However, the Biren Singh government is not in danger despite NPP withdrawing support, because BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member house. BJP won 32 seats in 2022 assembly elections. Later in that year 5 MLAs of JD(U) joined the party. BJP also has the support of Naga People’s Front (NPF) with 5 MLAs, one JD(U) MLA and 3 Independent MLAs.

Fresh tensions have erupted in Manipur after the discovery of dead bodies Meitei women and children after they were kidnapped by suspected Kuki terrorists. This has led to massive protests by Meiteis, and clashes between the two communities.