Congress leader Rashid Alvi suggests Muslims to ‘protest like farmers’ and block roads for 2 years to stop Waqf Amendment bill

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has stated provided some political suggestion to Muslims to stop the Waqf Amendment Bill. Alvi has stated that instead of saying they will create ‘Shaheen Bagh’ like protests all over the country against the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Muslims should change their strategy and protest like the so-called ‘farmers’ of Punjab.

“Instead of saying they will create a Shaheen Bagh-like protest across the country, they should make a slight change in their approach. Protesting is their right, it’s everyone’s right… They should say that they will protest like the farmers did, who shut down roads for two years and held sit-ins on the streets”, Alvi stated to IANS.

Yesterday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board threatened that if the Waqf Amendment Bill gets passed, the whole country will be turned into Shaheen Bagh.

When the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought, Muslims had blocked roads and camped at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh for months in 2020 to protest against the Act, falsely claiming it is ‘anti-Muslim’ despite the fact that the Act did not concern any Indian citizen at all.