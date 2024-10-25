On Friday, October 25, Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s statement ‘We will remove reservations’.

“What wrong did Rahul Gandhi say when he said would reconsider reservations when everyone becomes equal? Even BR Ambedkar had the same view. Those who don’t understand English oppose this,” Patole said in a news show.

Provisions for reservation were provided to redress decades of social discrimination. But the Congress has decided to remove reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. All their… pic.twitter.com/VsPXp8Q8Cn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2024

The statement from the Congress leader came weeks ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Earlier this week, it was reported that there was disagreement between Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners, which comprise Shiv Sena UBT, Congress, and NCP Sharad Pawar after Sena UBT had reportedly sought more seats in Patole’s stronghold, Vidarbha. However, the alleged differences were subsequently ironed out and a seat-sharing formula was released.

Earlier in September this year, Mr Gandhi kicked up a storm while addressing students at Georgetown University. The Gandhi scion again called for a caste census and emphasised that the Congress party seeks to understand the socio-economic status of lower castes in India. Additionally, he stated that the Congress would consider ending reservations only when India becomes a “just and equal society.”