Congress MP Praniti Shinde dismissed the counter-terror operation as mere drama: “Operation Sindoor is nothing but a spectacle staged by the government for the media. No one knows what was achieved. How many terrorists were caught? How many jets did we lose? Who is responsible? The government must answer.”

5- Praniti Shinde (INC)



But LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary hit back hard: “This is New India. We don’t just mourn terrorist attacks—we light the enemies’ pyres.”

She added: “New India walks the path of peace shown by Buddha and Mahavira, but when national interest is threatened, it also knows how to lift Lord Ram’s bow and Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.”

In a sharp rebuke, she said: “It’s a tragedy that some people in this country feel more pain for Palestine than for Pahalgam—because Pahalgam doesn’t serve their political agenda.”