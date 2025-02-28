Could you take on Russia by yourselves: US President Donald Trump mocks UK PM Starmer during their meeting

US President Donald Trump met United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Thursday (Local Time). This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, the tensions between the two over the Russia-Ukraine conflict was palpable. While praising Britain’s incredible military that don’t need much help, Donald Trump asked, “Could you take on Russia by yourselves?”, implying that UK is incapable of doing so and they need Donald Trump and US on their side to even think about it.

Notably, Starmer was hoping for continued US military support for Ukraine, something they enjoyed during the previous Biden regime.

However, Donald Trump did praise the UK’s ability to take care of themselves, and added that if Britain’s forces come under attack and they need any help, he will always be with the British.