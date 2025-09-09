CP Radhakrishnan elected Vice President with 452 votes, cross-voting boosts NDA tally

In a keenly watched contest, BJP-led NDA’s nominee CP Radhakrishnan clinched a decisive victory in the vice-presidential election, securing 452 votes against INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy’s 300. The majority mark stood at 377.

Announcing the results, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody declared: “NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice-President of India.”

Radhakrishnan, who has served as Governor of both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, is also a former Lok Sabha MP and one-time Tamil Nadu BJP chief, credited with strengthening the party’s roots in the southern state. His opponent, Justice Reddy, retired from the Supreme Court in 2011 and is the first former SC judge to contest the vice-presidency.

Interestingly, the NDA’s tally was 427, but Radhakrishnan polled 452 votes, signalling cross-voting beyond coalition lines. The BJD, BRS, and SAD abstained.

Voting began after 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting the first ballot. Counting commenced post 5 pm, concluding the high-stakes election under Article 66 of the Constitution.