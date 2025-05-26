CRPF personnel arrested from Delhi by NIA for spying for Pakistan

A CRPF personnel, Moti Ram Jat, has been arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Delhi for sharing sensitive national security information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs). The Assistant Sub-Inspector was apparently doing it since 2023.

NIA said in a statement that the accused was involved in espionage activities and had been sharing classified information on national security with Pakistan.

This is the latest in a string of arrests made in India of people spying for Pakistan and sending sensitive information to Pakistani Intelligence.

The CRPF personnel has reportedly been fired from his post following his arrest.

A Special Court at Patiala House has remanded him to NIA custody till 6th June