The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about a powerful storm that is rapidly developing in the Bay of Bengal, putting authorities on alert. They predict it will strengthen into a cyclonic storm by 27th October. It’s expected to get even more powerful, becoming a “severe cyclonic storm” by the morning of 28th October. The name for this storm will be “Cyclone Montha“, a name suggested by Thailand, meaning fragrant flower.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्यबिंदु



दक्षिण-पूर्व बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहरा अवदाब और 27 अक्टूबर तक दक्षिण-पश्चिम और आस-पास के पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में इसके चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की संभावना, और 28 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक इसके गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की संभावना है।… pic.twitter.com/UNhwUnDenU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2025

According to the IMD, the deep depresion is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. After that, it is likely to move towards northwest and north-northwestwards, and then intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October.

It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

(A)Deep Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal*Thedeep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speedof 5 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the26th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 11.3°N & longitude… pic.twitter.com/NoqlrstCos — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2025

NDRF, and SDRFs of respective states have been placed on high alert to be ready to help, and teams have already dispatched to the coastal areas in the states in the path of the cyclone. Several states are preparing for the storm, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh has sent 8 NDRF teams and 9 SDRF teams to coastal districts.

The Indian Army is also standby to commence rescue and relief operations as soon as needed. The Army said the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the national disaster management authority (NDMA) and respective state governments.

The biggest concern is when and where the storm will hit land. The IMD forecasts it will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening or night of 28th October, likely making landfall near Kakinada.

When it arrives, the winds are expected to be very strong, blowing between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, with powerful gusts reaching up to 110 kmph.

Due to the storm’s expected strength, red alerts have been issued. Andhra Pradesh is on red alert for October 27, 28, and 29. Odisha is on red alert for October 28 and 29, while Telangana and Chhattisgarh are on red alert for 28th October. Tamil Nadu is under an orange alert. These alerts mean that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these states. And also in many other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and parts of central India.

State governments are already busy with preparations. Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have put their district administrations on high alert. The Andhra Pradesh government has an action plan to make sure essential supplies, like food and fuel, are available. They are also getting relief shelters ready for anyone who may need to evacuate.

While all eyes are on Cyclone Montha, there is another separate weather system in the Arabian Sea moving towards the southwest at around 13 kmph. That is already causing heavy rain in western India, including Goa, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra.

For the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued a strong warning that the sea will become very rough and dangerous. People along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are being warned to stay away from the water until the storm has passed.