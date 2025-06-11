Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Day after Pakistani national was extradited to US for planning mass murders in New York in the name of ISIS, US praises Pakistan for support against ISIS

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States earlier this week on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to mass murder Jews in New York City in the name of ISIS. A day later, US Central Command Chief General Michael Kurilla praised Pakistan for its support against ISIS. Maybe Pakistanis supporting ISIS was all the support against ISIS that US needed.

General Michael Kurilla described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world”, and focused on Islamabad’s role in operations against ISIS-Khorasan.

Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla strongly advocated for maintaining strategic ties with both India and Pakistan.

