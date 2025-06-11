Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel announced in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

“Earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism. In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 –the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel,” Patel stated.

“Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice,” Kash Patel added.

Calling the case a reminder of the “constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world,” Patel also warned about the “disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities.”

He acknowledged the efforts of multiple FBI field offices, saying: “@NewYorkFBI, @FBIChicago and @FBILosAngeles did great work in this case with our partners and we thank them.” The investigation highlights ongoing global efforts to counter terrorism.

Informing about the Pakistani jihadi’s terrorist activities, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said, “As alleged, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan attempted to enter the United States to carry out a deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish center in New York City. He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS. Khan’s deadly, antisemitic plan was thwarted by the diligent work of our law enforcement partners and the career prosecutors in this Office who are committed to rooting out antisemitism and stopping terror. Thanks to their efforts, Khan will now face justice in New York.”

As per a press release by US Attorney’s Office, Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan residing in Canada started posting on social media and communicating with others on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS, including by distributing ISIS propaganda videos and literature in 2023.

“Khan then began communicating with two undercover law enforcement officers (collectively, the “UCs”) about his desire and plan to carry out terrorist attacks in the United States in support of ISIS. During those conversations, KHAN confirmed that he and a U.S.-based associate (“Associate-1”) had been planning to carry out a terrorist attack in a particular U.S. city (“City-1”) using AR-style assault rifles to “target[] Israeli Jewish chabads . . . scattered all around [City-1],” the press release reads adding that Khan instructed undercover officers to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other materials to carry out the attacks.

In August 2024, the Pakistani terrorist changed his target to New York and told the undercover law enforcement officers that the target location would now be a prominent Jewish religious center in Brooklyn, New York. Shahzeb Khan wanted to carry out this attack on October 7, the same day when Palestinian Islamic terror group Hamas massacred Israeli civilians in 2023. The Pakistani jihadi picked New York as his target to attack Jews since the city has the “largest Jewish population in America,” and, as such, “even if we don’t attack a[n] Event[,] we could rack up easily a lot of jews.”

“KHAN then told the UCs that he intended to kill as many Jewish civilians as possible, proclaiming that “we are going to nyc to slaughter them,” and later sent a photograph to the UCs of the specific enclosed area inside of Location-1 where KHAN planned to carry out his attack. In the days that followed, KHAN continued to urge the UCs to acquire AR-style rifles, hunting knives to “slit their throats,” and other equipment for the attack, and reiterated his desire to carry out this attack in support of ISIS. During one such communication, KHAN noted that “if we succeed with our plan this would be the largest Attack on US soil since 9/11,” the press release stated, adding that Shahzeb attempted to reach the U.S-Canada border using a human smuggler to enter the United States and carry out his attack in September 2024.

The 20-year-old Pakistani jihadi has been booked on charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.