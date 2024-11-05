Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Days after USA sanctions Lokesh Machines Ltd, Indian Army inducts first 550 of their made in India Asmi machine pistols

On October 30, the USA announced sanctions against 19 Indian companies and individuals for pursuing business interests with Russia. Arms manufacturer Lokesh Machines Ltd was one of the firms sanctioned by the USA.

3 days after the announcement of sanctions, the Indian Army announced the induction of 550 of Asmi pistols made by Lokesh Machines Ltd into different combat units under Northern Command.

In their X post, the Indian Army even praised the Asmi pistols, highlighting their utility and quality. “The weapon which has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the DRDO, is being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Lokesh Machines Limited.

“The ‘Asmi’ machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close-quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun”, the Army posted.

They added that Asmi pistoles are 100% made in India and their induction demonstrates the Army’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, taking the country forward in defence manufacturing.

