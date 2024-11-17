Delhi: AAP leader Kailash Gehlot resigns from the party, cites unfulfilled promises by party as the reason

On Sunday, November 17, Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gehlot resigned from the membership of the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi, Delhi’s Transport Minister Gehlot cited unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as reasons for stepping down.

Gehlot, in his resignation letter, expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s inability to deliver on key promises made to the people of Delhi. In his letter, he highlighted the failure to clean the Yamuna River despite it being a major election pledge.