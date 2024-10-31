A factory worker died after he was allegedly pushed by another worker over two rotis in Delhi’s Bawana area. The deceased has been identified as Ram Parkash, while the accused has been identified as Aslam.

The incident took place on October 29, when Ram Parkash and another worker named Deepak were decorating the factory ahead of Diwali. Ram Parkash was working on decoration of the fourth floor of the factory, and at that time accused Aslam was strolling on the roof of another factory nearby.

Aslam asked Ram Parkash for two rotis, but Ram Prakash refused. He also told the accused to buy food using his own money, which infuriated Aslam. This led to an argument between the two.

During the argument, Aslam pushed Ram Parkash, because of which he fell from the fourth floor of the building and died due to the impact of the fall. Aslam ran from the factory after the incident, but he was later caught.

Following the incident, other workers took Ram Parkash to MV Hospital Pooth Khurd in Delhi, but he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case has been filed against Aslam based on eyewitness reports from other factory workers and he has been arrested by the police.