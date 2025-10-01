Delhi government schools will now teach students about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), freedom fighters, and heroes who find little to no mention in history textbooks. The education department has launched a new program called “Rashtraneeti.”

The curriculum developed under the Rashtraneeti program includes chapters on several prominent leaders, such as Veer Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. These will emphasize their political views, their contributions to the freedom movement, and their role in building an independent India.

Moreover, a portion of the curriculum will focus on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Students will be taught that it was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. They will also cover the RSS’s methodology, discipline, spirit of service, and its role in natural disasters and social work.

In addition, a special section titled “Unsung Heroes” has been added, which will highlight leaders who are less commonly mentioned. These include Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Teachers have been provided with handbooks to teach according to this new curriculum , and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is conducting training sessions. However, it has not yet been decided which classes will make this subject compulsory.