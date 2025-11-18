Delhi blast probe: Terror module doctor Umar Nabi seen glorifying suicide bombing, and martyrdom in viral video, calls it Islamic practice

A video featuring the Red Fort suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi has emerged showcasing him talking about suicide bombing. According to reports, the footage was recorded just days prior to the terrorist attack on the evening of 10th November.

He stated, “The most critical aspect of suicide attacks is that when an individual is convinced they will die at a specific time and location, they adopt a perilous mindset. They place themselves in a scenario where they perceive death as their sole outcome.”

“The truth is that such a mindset or circumstance cannot be tolerated in any democratic and humane society, as it contradicts the essential principles of life, community and law,” he added.

BIG: First video of Delhi Red Fort Suicide Bomber recorded ahead of the terror attack defending suicide attack as “martyrdom” as per Islam. This seems to be Jaish e Muhammad & Pakistan ISI’s desperate attempt for terror recruitment and motivate for terrorists in Kashmir valley. pic.twitter.com/4iu7fxqkwI — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 18, 2025

The terrorist expressed that several misconceptions exist regarding suicide bombing and asserted that it has historically been viewed as a widely recognised practice within Islam, leading to extensive discussions surrounding the subject. He characterised it as a “martyrdom operation” and even motivated others to follow suit.

The source of this clip and its dissemination remain unverified. 15 individuals lost their lives and multiple others were wounded in this suicide attack in Delhi after 2900 kilogram of explosive material was seized and an inter-state Jasih-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted resulting in the arrest of multiple accused including Kashmiri Muslim doctors and India head of the Pakistan-based terror outfit’s women wing.

The seized explosive material from Haryana that was kept at a police station in Nowgam, Srinagar, exploded on 14 November, killing 9 personnel and government staff, and injuring 29 others.