India has been stunned by the disclosure of extensive terror plots over the last few days. A significant explosion took place close to Lal Qila metro station and near the Red Fort in Delhi, triggered by a Hyundai i20 loaded with ammonium nitrate fuel oil alongside a detonator on the evening of 10th November. It led to the death of at least 13 people and injured 20 others.

Meanwhile, three doctors have been arrested in connection with the large cache of explosives found in Faridabad, Haryana, busting a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module. Notably, one of the accused has been identified as Dr Shaheena Shahid from Lucknow’s Lal Bagh. She was taken into custody after an assault rifle was discovered in her vehicle.

According to Delhi Police sources, she was in charge of establishing Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is the women’s wing of the terror group, in India and recruiting new members, according to NDTV. She received command from Sadia Azhar, who presides over this faction in the neighbouring country. The latter is the sister of the JeM founder Muhammad Masood Azhar Alvi, alias Masood Azhar.

Shaheena is a member of Al-Falah University and had a close relationship with Dr Muzammil Shakeel (Muzammil Ganaie), also known as Musaib, a Kashmiri doctor who was nabbed after nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives and combustible materials were found in his two rented rooms in Faridabad. Her Maruti Suzuki Swift was used to hide an assault rifle, a handgun, and ammunition.

Another part of the module, named Dr Adil Ahmed Rather, from whose locker an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition had earlier been seized by authorities at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, was also caught in Uttar Pradesh.

Importantly, the blast in Delhi transpired merely hours after the interstate anti-terrorism operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, which resulted in the arrest of these alleged medical professionals. Sources disclosed that after Shakeel and Rather were captured, Dr Umar Mohammed, who was also a member of their terror team, became alarmed and set off the explosion. The car used in the blast was also registered in Haryana’s Gurugram North.

Thus, there appear to be two connections between JeM and the Delhi Red Fort car explosion. The doctors were associated with the terror outfit, and Shaheena not only collaborated closely with other perpetrators who were storing massive explosives for a nefarious terror conspiracy in the country, but she was also appointed as the India head of the women’s division of the dreaded outfit.

JeM tries to revive itself after serious blow during “Operation Sindoor”

JeM suffered a devastating blow during “Operation Sindoor” and increased its attempts to rebuild its presence, particularly in India, and announced the creation of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, its first-ever women’s branch, which is an integral element of the revival plan. The new unit’s recruitment reportedly started on 8th October at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Sadia was handed over the reins of the women’s brigade. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was the terrorist behind the Kandahar hijacking and was neutralised by Indian forces during “Operation Sindoor” on 7th May. Masood Azhar faced the loss of at least 10 family members and close associates because of India’s aggressive military actions. The family was “torn into pieces” in the missile strikes on the group’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, according to JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri.

The reports outlined that the group is now recruiting economically disadvantaged women who are enrolled in its centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra, as well as the wives of JeM commanders.

Unravelling of terror conspiracies

A huge explosion happened near Delhi’s Red Fort at 6:52 pm on 10th November, metres away from the prominent Gauri Shankar Mandir and the Jain temple in Chandni Chowk. Vehicles in the vicinity caught fire as a result of the explosion. Many people died, and the wounded were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Investigation teams and the fire department rushed to the scene within minutes of the explosion.

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the site and the hospital. He also talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted to review the situation. Shah had a high-level meeting at midnight and declared that the issue is being probed from every angle.

Notably, an enormous explosives stash was recovered in Faridabad barely eight hours prior to the tragic event, including approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosives, detonators, assault guns, and communication equipment. A cleric from Mewat, Rather and Shakeel, who are two doctors from Al-Falah Hospital, and several individuals connected to JeM were among those arrested. Officials referred to the network as a “medical-terror nexus,” where skilled individuals offered safe havens and logistical assistance for the production of IEDs.

Rather and Shakeel were arrested, after which Umar panicked and executed the attack in Delhi, based on an unnamed officer. All three doctors are from Kashmir. Rather has even been charged with posting JeM posters. The Delhi Police have now launched a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, the Explosives Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as raids are underway at multiple locations.

On the other hand, a larger investigation is also underway into a network of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir who might have connections to the terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Police sources stated that more recoveries and arrests are expected as security personnel locate the network that smuggles and stores explosives and weapons outside of the Union Territory.