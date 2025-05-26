Delhi Court closes sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after minor wrestler withdraws allegations

In a major development, a Delhi court has officially closed the sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India and ex-BJP MP.

Additional Sessions Judge Gomati Manocha of the Patiala House Courts accepted the closure report submitted by the Delhi Police, effectively cancelling the case. As per the court’s website, the matter now stands formally closed.

The minor had previously accused Singh of sexual harassment but later withdrew her allegations. Both she and her father appeared before the court, expressing satisfaction with the police investigation and raising no objections to the cancellation.

The police, in their report, cited the withdrawal and lack of objection as grounds for recommending case closure.