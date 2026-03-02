Delhi court grants bail to Congress goons who disrupted AI Impact Summit, rules that their actions amounted to ‘political dissent’

On Sunday (1st March), a Delhi court granted bail to 9 goons belonging to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), who created a ruckus during the AI Impact Summit.

The court ruled that the disruption during the global event amounted to ‘political dissent’ and not ‘recidivist violence or organised crime.’

“The protest, at highest, constituted symbolic political critique during, a public event: T-shirts with leadership imagery, non-inciteful slogans bereft of communal/regional taint, and transient assembly. No evidence discloses property defacement, or delegate panic; exit was orderly via escort,” the Judge stated.

He further claimed that the prolonged detention of the accused without an ‘investigative necessity’ violated their right to liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

“Pre-trial detention, severed from any imperative necessity and devoid of persisting investigative demands, ineluctably devolves into an illicit premptive punishment antecedent to conviction – a profound aberration fundamentally a t odds with the bedrock axioms of criminal jurisprudence, which exalt liberty as the governing norm and incarceration as the narrowly circumscribed exception,” the court added.

For the unversed, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) goons Krishna Hari, Narshimha Yadav, Kundan Kumar Yadav, Ajay Kumar Singh, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Raja Gurjar, Ajay Kumar Vimal, Saurabh Singh and Arbaz Khan disrupted the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on 20th February.

The Delhi police had highlighted that the accused wanted to defame India internationally during the event, which hosted several tech giant CEOs and world leaders, and conspired to stir Nepal-like protests. The court, however, released the 9 accused on bail.