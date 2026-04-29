The Delhi government is preparing a new plan to improve the living conditions of cows in the city by connecting Gaushalas with the Ridge forest area. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the aim is to move cows away from streets and let them live in a more natural and open environment.

Speaking about the plan, Gupta said the government is working on a scientific approach where Gaushalas will be linked to the wooded parts of the Ridge. This will allow cows to stay in greener surroundings instead of crowded urban spaces.

New Gaushalas across Delhi

The government has already identified land in 13 districts to build new Gaushalas. These facilities will not just be shelters but will include proper veterinary services, along with solar and biogas plants to make them more self-sufficient.

At an event held at a Gaushala in Kishan Ganj, North Delhi, the Chief Minister announced that the existing shelter, which currently spreads over one acre and houses around 2,000 cows, will be shifted to a bigger site. The new location will cover more than five acres, giving animals more space.

Push for better waste management

Gupta also spoke about handling cow dung in a better way. She said earlier that there were no biogas plants, which led to waste flowing into drains and eventually mixing with the Yamuna. To fix this, the government is planning to set up six biogas plants to process around 1,500 tons of cow dung generated daily in Delhi.

Financial support and dairy reforms

Highlighting funding efforts, the Chief Minister said that soon after coming to power, the government cleared a pending grant of Rs 20 crore for Gaushalas. This year, an additional Rs 24 crore has also been released.

Apart from this, Rs 100 crore has been approved from the Chief Minister’s Development Fund to redevelop dairy colonies across the city, aiming to improve overall infrastructure and management.

The government says these steps are part of a larger effort to improve cow welfare and manage urban challenges linked to stray cattle in Delhi.