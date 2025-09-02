Delhi: Akbar and his aides attack liquor store employee, stab him multiple times, 2 arrested so far

On Sunday (31st August) evening, an employee at a government-run liquor shop in Nirmri Colony of Delhi was stabbed multiple times by Akbar, Rehan and 2 others.

According to reports, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Gyanpal Singh. The four barged into the liquor shop on Sunday evening and attacked Singh with a baseball bat.

Thereafter, they stabbed the victim multiple times. During the time of the assault, the accused wore face coverings. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Akbar & Rehan stabbed Gyan Pal Singh in a Delhi govt liquor store in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/oqwiiyfy90 — Treeni (@TheTreeni) September 2, 2025

Following the attack, 52-year-old Gyanpal Singh was admitted to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The police recovered the statement of the eyewitnesses and are verifying their accounts.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). While speaking about the matter, a senior police officer informed, “Preliminary enquiry suggests that old enmity could be behind the attack.”

It has now surfaced that the intention was to murder the victim.