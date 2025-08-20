On the night of 19th August, Delhi Police arrested one of the self-styled dog lovers who attacked MCD officials in Rohini during a stray dog removal drive. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Bhavik Wassan, a resident of Sector 3, Rohini. Police said he was traced with the help of the CCTV footage of the area.

According to senior police officials, Wassan regularly fed four stray dogs near his shop. He was part of a WhatsApp group named “Rohini Dog Lovers” created by one Neha Nayyar. He was the one who alerted the members of the group about MCD officials picking up dogs from the area. Following the message, several individuals from Rohini Sector 3 and 16 gathered and confronted the civic staff.

According to the FIR filed on the complaint of the veterinary doctor of MCD, MCD officials were assaulted and their van was vandalised in the 18th August incident. The so-called dog lovers also freed the captured dogs. Notably, MCD officials were merely carrying out the operations following the Supreme Court’s 11th August order.

Further investigation in the matter is underway to identify other accused involved in the attack.