News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: FIR filed against self-styled dog lovers who attacked MCD officials for carrying out dog-catching operations on Supreme Court’s directions

BJP leader Vijay Goel and Veterinary Officer Dr Ravish Kasana lodged complaints detailing how MCD staff were assaulted, vehicles vandalised, and dogs forcibly released. Several BNS sections have been invoked against the accused.

Anurag
Police file FIR after self-styled dog lovers attacked MCD officials in Rohini during stray dog removal operations ordered by Supreme Court
FIR registered after self-styled dog lovers assaulted MCD staff and vandalised van in Rohini while they were removing stray dogs under Supreme Court order (Image: X/Vijay Goel)

On 18th August, an FIR was filed at KN Katju Police Station in Rohini against self-styled dog lovers who assaulted Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials in Rohini on Monday. The officials were carrying out dog-catching operations in line with the Supreme Court’s 11th August order when they were attacked, their vehicle vandalised, and captured dogs forcibly released. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of MCD officials.

OpIndia spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station. The SHO confirmed that an FIR had already been registered on 18th August based on the complaint received at the police station. He further said that the accused who attacked MCD officials and vandalised the van had been identified and further action was being taken in the matter.

Complaints by Vijay Goel and the veterinary officer

Former Union Minister and Lok Abhiyaan convener, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel, lodged a formal complaint and demanded strict action against those who obstructed officials from executing court orders. Goel said such individuals were not only endangering citizens but also defying the judiciary. OpIndia accessed copies of complaints filed by Goel and Veterinary Officer Dr Ravish Kasana in the matter.

In his complaint, Goel said, “In light of these serious threats posed by these individuals by indulging in violence and the contempt of Hon’ble court directions, I request you to kindly take immediate action against these individuals/NGOs and file charges against them under all relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Veterinary Officer Dr Ravish Kasana, in his complaint to the police, detailed how MCD staff were surrounded by an aggressive mob, assaulted, and forced to release dogs they had caught. Their official vehicle was attacked, the ignition key was taken away and the log book was stolen as well. He urged for CCTV footage to be examined, stolen items recovered, and those responsible prosecuted for obstructing public servants, assault, theft and vandalism.

Dr Kasana said in his complaint, “A group of unknown dog lovers surrounded the official vehicle, assaulted the staff, vandalised the dog-catching van by breaking its glasses, and forcibly took away the vehicle tools, the ignition key, and the log book before fleeing the scene.”

He added, “It is further requested that CCTV footage of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and nearby cameras be collected and examined to identify the offenders, recover the stolen items, assess the damage to the vehicle, and take necessary legal action. Additional documents and CCTV footage, once available, will be provided by this office.”

Sections that can be imposed

In his complaint, Goel insisted Delhi Police book the self-styled dog lovers under several sections of the BNS including, but not limited to, Section 125 for endangering life or personal safety, Section 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty, Section 223 for disobedience to orders by a public servant, Section 224 for threatening a public servant, Section 270 for public nuisance, Section 285 for causing danger or obstruction in a public way, and Section 324 for mischief. Together, these provisions outline the serious criminal liability faced by those who indulged in violence and intimidation against MCD staff.

Vijay Goel’s remarks to OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, BJP leader Vijay Goel said, “We have been running this movement for the last two years and have no vested interest. These people are the ones with vested interests. Their numbers are negligible. Delhi has 7,000 RWAs and none stand with them. They are self-styled dog lovers. They neither adopt these dogs nor take them home. In reality, they are now defying Supreme Court orders. Action will be taken against them.”

What happened on 18th August

As reported earlier, videos showed officials being threatened with dire consequences and their van being vandalised. In one clip, an MCD officer was forced to record a statement warning colleagues not to pick up dogs if they wanted to avoid assault. Several Instagram pages later circulated the footage as a “victory” against MCD, openly glorifying the attack.

Supreme Court’s warning

In the 11th August order, the Supreme Court warned that any hindrance or obstruction in implementation would be treated as contempt of court and dealt with in accordance with law. This warning accompanied the earlier mandate to begin picking up dogs across Delhi-NCR without delay.

