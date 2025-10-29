Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man named Adil Hussaini on Sunday (26th October) from the Seemapuri area for running a passport forgery racket and supplying sensitive information to foreign countries. The 59-year-old Adil Hussaini, alias Syed Adil Hussain, alias Mohammad Adil Hussaini, alias Nasimuddin, is a native of Jamshedpur in Tata Nagar, Jharkhand.

“A resident of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Adil Hussaini is suspected to be involved, along with his brother Akhtar, in supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and in procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents,” said the Delhi Police in a statement on Tuesday (28th October).

As per reports, Adil Hussaini was arrested by the Delhi Police after receiving a tip-off from the Mumbai Crime Branch. Notably, on October 17, his elder brother, Akhtar Hussaini, who is the main accused in the espionage case, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Two fake identity cards of the Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) were found in his possession. Investigation revealed that Akhtar had been travelling the world disguised as a BARC scientist. He is said to have attended several international events and met foreign nationals claiming to have access to confidential nuclear data.

“Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring fake passports using forged documents,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah. A case has been filed under Sections 61(2), 318, 338, and 340 of the BNS against Adil Hussaini and has been sent to a seven-day police custody for interrogation.

According to police, Adil and Akhtar travelled to Pakistan and the Gulf countries many times. They are suspected of having links with foreign nuclear agencies. In 2004, Akhtar was deported from Dubai, where he had been working, and was later arrested in India. At that time, he was accused of selling sensitive information while working with oil firms in Dubai. He initially lied to authorities, saying that his brother, Adil, had died, but later revealed that Adil was operating from Delhi.

On Monday (27th October), Mumbai Police arrested another suspect named Munazzir Khan, from Jamshedpur, for assisting Akhtar in forging fake BARC ID cards. Several fabricated diagrams and technical sketches were recovered by the authorities from Akhtar.