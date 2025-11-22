Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a major international arms smuggling racket linked to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, arresting four people involved in the operation. The gang smuggled high-end foreign firearms and ammunition, including the Turkish-made PX-5.7 Pistol and Chinese-made PX-3 Pistol, to India using drones from Pakistan.

During the raid, police seized 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols and 92 live cartridges, revealing a highly coordinated and sophisticated arms trafficking network.

Delhi | Delhi Crime Branch arrested four accused in an international arms smuggling ring linked to the Pakistani ISI: Ajay, Mandeep, Dalvinder and Rohan. This gang was supplying high-end pistols made in Turkey and China to India via Pakistan. The weapons were dropped in Punjab… pic.twitter.com/ZFhzwnGvud — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

The four arrested have been identified as Ajay, Mandeep, Dalvinder and Rohan. The weapons were dropped in Punjab using drones from Pakistan, from where they were recovered and sold to criminals and gangs.

The police action, led by DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, had targeted a module supplying these sophisticated weapons to criminals in Delhi and neighbouring states. The use of drones for smuggling weapons across the border indicates a new and disturbing method in cross-border arms trafficking. The drone route is being increasingly used to smuggle weapons and narcotics across the border.

Officials said the Turkiye-made PX-5.7 pistol is a high-tech weapon used by special forces, typically highlighting the seriousness of this racket. The PX-3 pistols manufactured in China further show the international roots of the arms being trafficked.

Delhi: The Crime Branch has busted a major international arms trafficking network linked to Pakistan’s ISI. The gang was supplying high-end Turkey- and China-made pistols into India through Pakistan, using drones to drop weapons in Punjab. Four key members have been arrested, and… pic.twitter.com/QoCg1sa1Zb — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2025

Delhi Police officials stated that the racket was functioning under the direct influence of ISI-linked handlers in Pakistan. According to police sources, the seized arms were intended for the destabilisation of the region by arming criminals and the arrests are expected to provide important leads to uncover the full network of financiers and the final recipients of these deadly weapons.

Joint CP Surendra Kumar said the investigation would trace all links of this racket to dismantle the entire operation. This bust is a significant blow to the ISI-backed transnational criminal network trying to infiltrate India with sophisticated firearms.

The police are looking into call records, financial transactions, and other digital evidence to map the whole smuggling chain. The arrested persons are being interrogated to reveal the full extent of the ISI-linked arms racket. This successful action reflects the increasing threat of drone-based smuggling and the tough measures being taken by Indian law enforcement to secure the country from such dangerous criminal networks.