Delhi: Signboards of Akbar Road and Humayun Road sprayed with black paint, posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji pasted over them

On Saturday, February 22, the signboards of Akbar Road and Humayun Road in Delhi were sprayed with black paint and posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji were affixed on top.

The incident is said to have occurred after a group of individuals watched Chhaava, the period drama starring Vicky Kaushal, which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Shivaji and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Videos shared on social media captured several young individuals spraying black paint on the street signs and placing images of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, over them. The incident comes amid ongoing social outrage, with admirers of Mughal rulers talking up Aurangzeb while belittling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Police and civic teams were swiftly sent to the location, where the defaced signboards were cleaned. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.