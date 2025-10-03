Delhi: Stray dog bites Kenyan official inside stadium during World Para Athletics Championships

In an embarrassing development on Friday (3rd October), a stray dog bit a Kenyan official inside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amid the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships.

According to a report by IANS, 2 dog-catching vehicles were dispatched following the incident to nab the stray dog and ensure the safety and security of athletes and foreign officials.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is currently hosting the World Para Athletics Championships, wherein 2200 para athletes from 104 countries are participating in the 9-day event.

The incident surrounding the attack on a foreign official by a stray dog has brought into focus the ongoing debate about the menace of stray dogs in India and the recent Supreme Court intervention following hullabaloo of ‘animal activists.’