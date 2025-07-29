Deoghar, Jharkhand: Bus full of Kanwariyas collides with cylinder truck, 18 devotees dead, over 20 injured 

In a major road accident near Deoghar, Jharkhand, a bus full of Kanwariyas collided with a truck, causing at least 18 deaths. Pictures from the incident site show a badly damaged bus and some locals trying to help.

Over 20 Kanwariyas have been injured in the incident, as per reports. Rescue operations are still ongoing.

The incident occurred around 5 am on Tuesday, July 29, near the Jamuniya Chowk of Navapura village in Mohanpur block of Deoghar. The collission was so strong that the upper half of the bus has been blown away.

Most of the deceased persons are from Bihar’s Masumganj area. The Kanwariyas were going from Deoghar to Basukinath when their bus collided with a truck carrying gas cylinders. Eyewitness statements say that the bus driver was thrown away along with his seat and died on the spot.