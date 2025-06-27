The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh has snowballed into a major storm, with reports now claiming that the makers of Border 2 have dropped him from the project following backlash over his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged a boycott, and it appears the producers—JP Films and T-Series—have acted accordingly. Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 war epic, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, with Punjabi star Ammy Virk reportedly stepping in to replace Diljit.

The fallout has ignited significant buzz in the industry, with insiders suggesting Diljit’s future projects could be in jeopardy. His much-hyped collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, believed to be his dream project, is also likely to be shelved for now amid the uproar.

Adding fuel to the fire is Diljit’s conspicuous silence during Operation Sindoor—a critical Indian military operation against Pakistan-backed terror. Despite widespread national sentiment, Diljit neither condemned the brutal Pahalgam terror attack nor criticised Islamabad for orchestrating drone strikes on Indian cities. His stance, or lack thereof, has only deepened public outrage and industry backlash.