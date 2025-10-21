India celebrated a massive Deepavali this year, not just with shining lights but with record-breaking sales. The Fireworks Traders Federation announced that firecrackers worth a stunning Rs 7,000 crore were sold. That’s a huge jump of Rs 1,000 crore from last year’s Rs 6,000 crore turnover.

This sales boom is surprising because it happened despite the confusion and uncertainty that people expect every year from the court. As concerns over growing air pollution, courts issue last-minute orders sometimes banning crackers completely. This leaves both sellers and buyers in a state of uncertainty.

This year was no different. The Supreme Court had to make a last-minute call, especially for Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, 15th October, the court finally allowed the bursting of “green crackers” on Deepavali (October 20). But this came with very strict rules, people could only use them for one hour in the morning (6 am to 7 am) and two hours at night (8 pm to 10 pm). Cracker sales were also limited to just three days.

This annual legal drama creates huge uncertainty for the heart of the fireworks industry. The country’s key manufacturing hubs, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, and Sattur in Tamil Nadu, are most affected. Sivakasi, known as India’s “fireworks capital,” is a massive industry hub that employs thousands of workers and produces nearly 90 per cent of all crackers sold in the country. For them, these last-minute court decisions make it incredibly difficult to plan, produce, and sell their goods.

Despite this confusion, the festival spirit was incredibly high. People celebrated in the traditional way, wearing new clothes, decorating their homes, and lighting up the sky. Traders in Sivakasi reported that buyers from all across the nation gathered in their towns. Orders rushed, showing a new excitement after years of slow celebrations due to the pandemic and environmental restrictions imposed by court orders.

This year’s market also saw a wave of innovation. Manufacturers said new, creative crackers like the “Pizza” and “Watermelon” models, known for their vibrant colours, became instant bestsellers and helped boost sales.

The Fireworks Traders Federation said the sales surge was partly because restrictions were relaxed in several states. They believe the court’s decision to allow green crackers in Delhi, even for a short time, sent a positive signal that boosted demand nationwide.

For the thousands of small-scale manufacturers and traders in the Sivakasi belt, this Deepavali brought much-needed relief. After facing so many years of uncertainty, the record-breaking sales have finally reignited hope.