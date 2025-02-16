Friday, May 23, 2025

Trump administration cancels $21 million US funding to ‘strengthen’ voter turnout in India

On Saturday (15th February), the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that it is saving US taxpayers money by cancelling a list of projects abroad. One of them was about strengthening ‘voter turnout’ in India.

A sum of $21 million (~₹182 crore) was set aside by federal US agencies for the project. Interestingly, DOGE also cancelled another project, which aimed to splurge $29 million to ‘strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh.’

OpIndia had previously reported how the controversial USAID had been carrying out regime change operations in India and Bangladesh.

Elon Musk, tasked to head DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), has dubbed USAID a ‘criminal organisation’. “Time for it to die,” he said in a tweet on Sunday (2nd February).

Donald Trump did not hold back and declared, “(USAID) had been run by a bunch of radical lunatics and we are getting them out.”

