In a major development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (4th October) that Israel has agreed to the “initial withdrawal line” in Gaza, a move that could soon lead to a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Trump said that the proposal has already been shared with Hamas, and the ceasefire will take immediate effect once the group confirms its approval. The deal also includes a large-scale exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, which could take place in the coming days.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be immediately effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

The announcement came just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a separate statement, saying Israel was “on the verge of a very great achievement.”

“It is not yet final; we are working on it diligently, and I hope, with God’s help, that in the coming days, during the Sukkot holiday, I will be able to inform you about the return of all our hostages, both living and deceased, in one phase, while the IDF remains deep within the Strip and in the controlling areas within it,” Netanyahu said.

He also claimed that after months of intense diplomatic and military pressure, Hamas had been forced to accept Israel’s terms. Netanyahu rejected claims that Hamas had earlier shown readiness to release hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump warns Hamas: ‘Move quickly or all bets are off’

President Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas, urging the group to “move quickly” to finalise the peace deal or face severe consequences.

In another Truth Social post, Trump thanked Israel for “temporarily stopping the bombing” in Gaza to give diplomacy a chance, but made it clear that he would not tolerate any delay.

“I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the hostage release and peace deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!” Trump wrote.

He added that both Israel and Hamas would remain “on board” with the fragile agreement to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Trump’s Gaza peace plan

According to the plan, in the first stage of withdrawal, Hamas will release all Israeli hostages while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) redeploy within Gaza but continue to maintain control over several key strategic zones inside the territory.

Netanyahu said he would soon send a team led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to Egypt to finalise the technical details of the hostage release process. He added that the United States and Israel are determined to ensure that Hamas does not use stalling tactics or delay the agreement’s implementation.

Netanyahu: "We are on the brink of a very great achievement" as hostage deal nears completion⁠https://t.co/tmtEDwLDJG pic.twitter.com/M2GwuGnU59 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 4, 2025

In the next stage of the peace plan, Hamas is expected to be disarmed and Gaza demilitarised, either diplomatically through the Trump-brokered plan or, if necessary, through military means.

“I said this in Washington: either it will be achieved the easy way, or it will be achieved the hard way, but it will be achieved,” Netanyahu said confidently. He further thanked Trump for his strong support, particularly for ordering U.S. B-2 bombers to strike the nuclear facility in Fordo, Iran, earlier this week.

“Together, we have pushed back our enemies’ plans of destruction, from Gaza to Rafah, from Beirut to Damascus, from Yemen to Tehran,” Netanyahu said. “Together we have achieved great things and are changing the face of the Middle East.”

Trump set a deadline for Hamas

Trump’s warning came just a day after 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, according to Palestinian media. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the incident.

On Friday (3rd October) Trump had also set a deadline for Hamas, asking the group to agree to his peace plan by 6 p.m. on Sunday or risk “all hell breaking loose.” He described the offer as Hamas’s “last chance” to release hostages and end the violence, saying, “There will be peace one way or the other.”