US President-elect Donald Trump has named former Congresswoman and Army veteran Tulsi Gabbard as the new Director of National Intelligence in his administration that will formally take charge in January 2025. In a statement, Trump announced that Tulsi, who was a Democrat earlier and has served 4 terms as a Congresswoman, will be a valuable addition this administration as she has fought for the country and has wide support in both parties.

Tulsi Gabbard is currently a Lt Colonel in the US Army and is currently serving as the Reserve unit battalion commander of the 1/354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She has been served the US Army for over 2 decades and has seen 3 deployments in the war zone in the Middle East and Africa. During her terms in the Congress, Tusli has been associated with the committees of Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security.

Tulsi Gabbard has been a vocal activist calling to end the US tendency to carry out ‘other people’s wars’ in far-flung countries. She has also been speaking against the regime change operations and needless wars that waste taxpayer money in the USA and benefit the ‘Military Industrial Complex’.