Donald Trump now attempts to stop the Thailand-Cambodia war, says he will not make any trade deal with both the countries if they continue fighting

US President Donald Trump is now attempting to broker peace between Thailand and Cambodia, the two countries currently involved in border conflicts. Once again, Trump is trying to use trade deal to stop a war. He said that US will not go ahead with trade deals will both the countries if the attacks against each other do not stop.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he called Thailand’s acting PM and requested a ceasefire. Similarly, he called Cambodia to request the same. He said that while US is currently talking with both the countries for trade deals, he does not want to proceed with the same if the war does not stop.

Trump wrote, “We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!”

He said that he expected a ceasefire, adding that he is trying to simplify a complex situation. He again claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, saying “it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”