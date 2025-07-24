Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeWorldThailand launches strikes against Cambodia using F-16s as tensions between the neighbours reach a...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Thailand launches strikes against Cambodia using F-16s as tensions between the neighbours reach a boiling point

F-16 fighter jet dropped (two) bombs on the road leading to Wat Kaew Seekha Kiri Svarak Pagoda. All of these areas are within Cambodian territory

OpIndia Staff
Image from Phnom Penh Post
Image via Phnom Penh Post

On Thursday, 24th July, targets in Cambodia were hit by a Thai F-16 fighter plane few hours after Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in gunfire at the border. This is the latest escalation intensifying tensions over the disputed border region between the two countries, which includes the historic Lord Shiva temple complex of Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Thailand’s Surin province.

“We have used air power against military targets as planned,” declared Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon as the country closed its border with Cambodia. Thailand reported to have “destroyed” two regional military headquarters in Cambodia after claiming to have prepared six F-16 jets.

The defence ministry of Cambodia acknowledged that Thailand’s raids struck its territory and vowed to “respond decisively.” It declared that the country “strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia” after the jets dropped two bombs on a road.

“F-16 fighter jet dropped (two) bombs on the road leading to Wat Kaew Seekha Kiri Svarak Pagoda. All of these areas are within Cambodian territory,” it further asserted. Both nations earlier blamed each other for starting the fresh conflict following weeks of escalating hostilities and diplomatic disputes. According to reports, at least two civilians have been killed as the dispute flared.

Thai military reported that their three civilians were hurt and alleged that they returned fire after spotting six Cambodian soldiers. They claimed that heavily armed Cambodian troops entered close to the disputed temple along the eastern border, about 360 kilometres from the capital Bangkok and added that a surveillance drone was deployed earlier.

According to a Thai army official, Cambodia utilised a variety of weapons, including rocket launchers and two Thai soldiers were hurt when Cambodian troops opened fire. However, a spokesman for Cambodia’s defence ministry claimed that Thai forces had invaded without warning and their forces had retaliated in self-defence.

The troops “executed their right to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity against the aggression of the Thai troops,” according to Maly Socheata, a spokesman for the Cambodian defence ministry. She charged that Thailand “violated the territorial integrity of Cambodia.”

There were explosions during the fighting which took place in the provinces of Surin in Thailand and Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia, forcing locals to hide in bunkers. According to a statement from the Thai army, field artillery had been employed but no deaths had been reported.

The Thai military has shelled two Cambodian regions, Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear, according to a Facebook post by former leader Hun Sen but told the citizens to maintain calm. “Cambodia has always maintained a position of wanting to resolve issues peacefully, but in this case we have no choice but to respond with armed force against armed aggression,” he wrote.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting prime minister, described the situation as delicate. “We have to be careful. We will follow international law,” he stated while interacting with the media.

A day earlier, Thailand announced that it will shut down its northeastern border crossings with Cambodia, withdraw its ambassador and expel the ambassador of the neighbouring nation in protest of a land mine explosion that left a Thai soldier with an amputated leg. Five soldiers were injured when one of them walked on a land mine in a border region, based on a statement from the Thai Army.

Cambodia responded that it was recalling all of its employees from the embassy in Bangkok and reducing diplomatic ties with Thailand to their lowest level.

On 16th July, a mine explosion also wounded three Thai soldiers who were patrolling the volatile border region. However, Cambodia stressed that Thai soldiers deviated from designated jungle routes and set off long-buried explosives that date back to the country’s decades-long civil conflict.

One Cambodian soldier was killed in a gunfight in the contested area in late May, sparking the start of the renewed border standoff. Since then, tensions have increased, with both sides limiting important land crossings that are essential for trade and stationing additional troops along the border. Cambodia has prohibited the importation of fruit, vegetables, petrol and petroleum from Thailand.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

CBI unearths massive bribery and inspection scam in private medical colleges, senior officials from Health Ministry, NMC, UGC under lens: Read what the FIR...

OpIndia Staff -
Colleges faked compliance using leaked NMC inspection schedules, dummy patients, and forged documents. Bribes funded temple construction, with officials from the Health Ministry and regulatory boards directly implicated in the organised corruption racket.
News Reports

Varanasi: Temple-gurudwara site sealed since Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 opens after 42 years with a historic Hindu-Sikh truce

OpIndia Staff -
A 42-year-old dispute over a religious site in Varanasi was peacefully resolved, with Hindu and Sikh committees agreeing to divide the land. The site, sealed after Indira Gandhi's assassination, will now host both a temple and a gurudwara.

Uttar Pradesh: Six decades after they fled persecution in East Pakistan, Yogi Adityanath govt to grant land-ownership right to thousands of Bangladeshi Hindu refugees

Arunachal Pradesh, India’s orchid capital: Read how its unique climate sustains over 600 orchid species, and how govt has been working on preservation, research...

Legal sanction to desecration of temples? Karnataka HC quashes FIR against Muslims preaching Islam in Hindu temple because it ‘doesn’t amount to conversion’ —...

Naga organisations in Manipur object to India-Myanmar border fencing, demand restoration of FMR: Read how this open border has been fuelling violence and narcotics...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blast case

OpIndia Staff -

The US Justice Department told Trump that his name emerged in the Epstein files, claims Wall Street Journal after Trump sued the publication

OpIndia Staff -

CBI unearths massive bribery and inspection scam in private medical colleges, senior officials from Health Ministry, NMC, UGC under lens: Read what the FIR...

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC commutes death sentence of two men convicted of raping and murdering 5-year-old girl after TMC govt said they are from socially backward...

OpIndia Staff -

Lead poisoning scandal in China: 230 children hospitalised after school used industrial paint in cafeteria food, authorities tried their best to cover-up the incident

OpIndia Staff -

Varanasi: Temple-gurudwara site sealed since Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 opens after 42 years with a historic Hindu-Sikh truce

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Six decades after they fled persecution in East Pakistan, Yogi Adityanath govt to grant land-ownership right to thousands of Bangladeshi Hindu refugees

OpIndia Staff -

Arunachal Pradesh, India’s orchid capital: Read how its unique climate sustains over 600 orchid species, and how govt has been working on preservation, research...

Aditi -

Legal sanction to desecration of temples? Karnataka HC quashes FIR against Muslims preaching Islam in Hindu temple because it ‘doesn’t amount to conversion’ —...

Jinit Jain -

Naga organisations in Manipur object to India-Myanmar border fencing, demand restoration of FMR: Read how this open border has been fuelling violence and narcotics...

Chandrani Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com