On Thursday, 24th July, targets in Cambodia were hit by a Thai F-16 fighter plane few hours after Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in gunfire at the border. This is the latest escalation intensifying tensions over the disputed border region between the two countries, which includes the historic Lord Shiva temple complex of Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Thailand’s Surin province.

“We have used air power against military targets as planned,” declared Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon as the country closed its border with Cambodia. Thailand reported to have “destroyed” two regional military headquarters in Cambodia after claiming to have prepared six F-16 jets.

The defence ministry of Cambodia acknowledged that Thailand’s raids struck its territory and vowed to “respond decisively.” It declared that the country “strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia” after the jets dropped two bombs on a road.

“F-16 fighter jet dropped (two) bombs on the road leading to Wat Kaew Seekha Kiri Svarak Pagoda. All of these areas are within Cambodian territory,” it further asserted. Both nations earlier blamed each other for starting the fresh conflict following weeks of escalating hostilities and diplomatic disputes. According to reports, at least two civilians have been killed as the dispute flared.

Thai military reported that their three civilians were hurt and alleged that they returned fire after spotting six Cambodian soldiers. They claimed that heavily armed Cambodian troops entered close to the disputed temple along the eastern border, about 360 kilometres from the capital Bangkok and added that a surveillance drone was deployed earlier.

According to a Thai army official, Cambodia utilised a variety of weapons, including rocket launchers and two Thai soldiers were hurt when Cambodian troops opened fire. However, a spokesman for Cambodia’s defence ministry claimed that Thai forces had invaded without warning and their forces had retaliated in self-defence.

The troops “executed their right to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity against the aggression of the Thai troops,” according to Maly Socheata, a spokesman for the Cambodian defence ministry. She charged that Thailand “violated the territorial integrity of Cambodia.”

There were explosions during the fighting which took place in the provinces of Surin in Thailand and Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia, forcing locals to hide in bunkers. According to a statement from the Thai army, field artillery had been employed but no deaths had been reported.

The Thai military has shelled two Cambodian regions, Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear, according to a Facebook post by former leader Hun Sen but told the citizens to maintain calm. “Cambodia has always maintained a position of wanting to resolve issues peacefully, but in this case we have no choice but to respond with armed force against armed aggression,” he wrote.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting prime minister, described the situation as delicate. “We have to be careful. We will follow international law,” he stated while interacting with the media.

A day earlier, Thailand announced that it will shut down its northeastern border crossings with Cambodia, withdraw its ambassador and expel the ambassador of the neighbouring nation in protest of a land mine explosion that left a Thai soldier with an amputated leg. Five soldiers were injured when one of them walked on a land mine in a border region, based on a statement from the Thai Army.

Cambodia responded that it was recalling all of its employees from the embassy in Bangkok and reducing diplomatic ties with Thailand to their lowest level.

On 16th July, a mine explosion also wounded three Thai soldiers who were patrolling the volatile border region. However, Cambodia stressed that Thai soldiers deviated from designated jungle routes and set off long-buried explosives that date back to the country’s decades-long civil conflict.

One Cambodian soldier was killed in a gunfight in the contested area in late May, sparking the start of the renewed border standoff. Since then, tensions have increased, with both sides limiting important land crossings that are essential for trade and stationing additional troops along the border. Cambodia has prohibited the importation of fruit, vegetables, petrol and petroleum from Thailand.