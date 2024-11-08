Old tweet of Donald Trump, calling anti-India Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, ‘dishonest’ and ‘weak’ goes viral

Two days after Donald Trump won the US Presidential election, his tweet bashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went viral on social media.

In a tweet dating back to May 2018, Trump had slammed the liberal blue-eyed hero for his dishonesty, weakness and meekness.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US

Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around”,” he stated.

Donald Trump's tweet from 2018 on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calling him dishonest, weak and meek.

Donald Trump had tweeted back then, “Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”