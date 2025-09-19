U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had a “very productive” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, adding they talked on key bilateral issues ranging from trade and the fentanyl crisis to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined the discussions, which also mentioned the approval of a long-awaited TikTok deal. The exchange underscored a potential thaw in U.S.-China relations amid ongoing global tensions launched by Trump’s tariffs.

President Trump wrote that the leaders agreed to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea. He also added that he plans to visit China in early 2026 and a reciprocal trip by Xi to the United States is also planned.

Trump posted, “I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal. I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!”

White House officials confirmed the call lasted approximately 45 minutes and described it as “frank and forward-looking.”