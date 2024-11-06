New York Times gives Donald Trump a 93% chance of winning, CNN reports Kamala Harris team has ‘gone silent’

The New York Times has projected a 93% chance of Donald Trump winning the 2024 US presidential Elections.

As the Republicans are set to win and Donald Trump is projected to retake the White House, the Democrats seem to have fallen silent.

CNN reported that the Kamala Harris team has fallen completely silent.

Reporting from the Kamala Harris HQ, CNN reported that the Kamala Harris team is ‘searching for bright spots’ as result night progresses.

CNN is now reporting that Kamala HQ is in "COMPLETE SILENCE" and are looking for "any bright spots" they can find





Fox News has reportedly also confirmed that the Kamala Harris team is not giving any statements to the media.

Fox is saying the Harris campaign is no longer giving comments.

Donald Trump will retake battleground Georgia, which he narrowly lost in 2020, CNN projects. He will also win North Carolina. These two crucial victories for Donald Trump seem to narrow Kamala Harris’ chances of winning the Presidential Elections. Donald Trump is also taking the lead in 5 other swing states – Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.