US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Canada on Saturday, threatening to impose a blanket 100% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States if Canada finalises a proposed trade agreement with China. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of attempting to turn Canada into a “Drop Off Port” for Chinese products destined for the U.S. market.

Trump also referred to as Mark Carney “Governor Carney,” implying he still wants to make Canada the 51st state of USA. The US president also warned that Canada will suffer massive loses in a trade deal with China, saying that “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life.”

The post read in full, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump also added a link to an article claiming that Canada’s trade deal with China could backfire.

The proposed Canada-China deal, described as a move to “recalibrate” Canada’s relationship with China amid a shifting “rules-based order,” includes commitments to expand trade, mutual investments, and cooperation on issues like global governance, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and cultural exchanges. Carney, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized the need for “middle powers” like Canada to band together in an era of great-power rivalry, warning that “if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Frustrated with tariffs and insults from Donald Trump, Canada has proceeded to improve ties with China. The country recently lowered import duty on Chinese EVs from 100% to just 6.1%. PM Mark Carney visited China earlier this month, and released a joint statement outlining the pillars of Canada and China’s new strategic partnership. The two countries are aiming to collaborate on energy, clean technology, and climate competitiveness.