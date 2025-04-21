Donald Trump vs Harvard University: The US President threatens another Billion dollars funding cut amidst the ongoing row between the two

During the recent week, US President Donald Trump’s administration has been locked in a confrontation with the Ivy League Harvard University. The Trump administration has said that they will cut Harvard University’s funding, and may revoke its non-profit tax status. They have also talked about reducing the University’s ability to enroll foreign students.

Now, reports have come out that the Trump administration is planning to cut an additional $1 billion in funding to Harvard for health research as the confrontation between Trump administration and Harvard University escalates. According to The Wall Street Journal, Harvard’s move to make public the letter from the administration on combating campus antisemitism has not gone down well with President Trump.

This Billion Dollars funding cut will be in addition to the 2.2 Billion Dollars funding cut and a freeze of 60 Million Dollars value in multi-year contract value announced earlier.

Donald Trump has also warned Harvard University that he may revoke their tax-exempt status.

President Trump had asked Harvard to change some of its policies, including changes to its hiring, admissions and teaching practices in a bid to curb antisemitism. However, the University hasn’t yet ceded to any of the demands by President Trump.