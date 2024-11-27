Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who faced censoring and blacklisting for criticising Biden-Fauci lockdown policy, appointed as new NIH director by Trump

Standford professor Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who holds the degrees of Doctorate of Medicine and PhD in Economics, has been appointed as the next director of NIH by US President-elect Donald Trump. Dr Bhattacharya has been a vocal critic of Dr Anthony Fauci’s stringent lockdown policies under the Biden administration.

I'm so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine. pic.twitter.com/NakHavsblX — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 27, 2024

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Trump’s pick for Health Secretary, hailed the decision and commented that Dr Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore the NIH as the international template for gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine.

It is notable here that Dr Bhattacharya faced slandering, mockery and even social media censoring under the Biden administration for criticising the stringent lockdown policies implemented by Dr Anthony Fauci.

“I am honored and humbled by President Donald Trump’s nomination of me to be the next NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again,” Bhattacharya posted on X.

The social media platform Twitter, before Elon Musk bought it, had censored Dr Bhattacharya for saying that the lockdown is severely impacting the learning and social development of children.

3. Take, for example, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) who argued that Covid lockdowns would harm children. Twitter secretly placed him on a “Trends Blacklist,” which prevented his tweets from trending. pic.twitter.com/qTW22Zh691 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

“Still trying to process my emotions on learning that @twitter blacklisted me. The thought that will keep me up tonight: censorship of scientific discussion permitted policies like school closures & a generation of children were hurt,” the Stanford professor had then stated after learning about the censorship.