Drama in Punjab assembly: Congress demands alcohol and dope testing for CM Bhagwant Mann and all other MLAs

Dramatic events unfolded in the Punjab assembly when the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote an urgent letter to the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding immediate alcohol testing and dope testing of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all other MLAs after closing the door.

Videos of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaking inside the assembly are going viral on social media, alleging that he had come to the assembly in an inebriated state.

Leader of Opposition, Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa demands immediate Alco-meter and Dope Testing of the Chief Minister and all MLAs during the ongoing Session of the Punjab Assembly pic.twitter.com/EkzH3yZhEK — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

In the letter dated May 1, Bajwa, on behalf of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and opposition MLAs, cited serious concerns raised by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira about the Chief Minister’s conduct in the House, adding that the CM left the house without addressing those concerns.

Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demands a closed door alcohol test on all MLAs in Vidhan Sabha right now after allegations on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appearing drunk inside the house. Congress stages walkout from the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/c2JJ9K2QG2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 1, 2026

The Congress party has demanded mandatory alcohol testing of all members present, starting with the Chief Minister, and a omprehensive dope testing of every MLA. Bajwa has insisted that an independent medical team from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, should be deployed to conduct the tests transparently.

The Congress has declared it will boycott further proceedings of the assembly until the Chief Minister clears himself through these tests.